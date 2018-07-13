  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a motorist struck her and fled the scene early Friday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 694 at Edgerton Street in Vadnais Heights shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

There, a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a passing smaller red passenger car that then fled the scene.

Details are limited, but more information is expected to be released by the state patrol.

