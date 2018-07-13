MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1,400-pound steer escaped from the Waseca County Free Fair on Thursday.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the large black Simmental Beef steer ran from the fairgrounds after it was spooked by lightning while being walked into the beef cattle show.

The steer fled to the west, crossing Highway 13 near 11th Avenue and being captured near 2nd Street Northwest and 13th Avenue.

The steer did not injure anyone, nor was the steer hurt during his escape.

The steer was taken by its owner, and didn’t return to the fair.