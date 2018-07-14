MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Archer Amorosi, the 16-year-old shot and killed Friday by law enforcement officers in the south metro, is being remembered by his school as a talented athlete who was beloved by his friends.

In a letter to students and parents, Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson described Amorosi as talented “in and out of the classroom” and excellent in lacrosse and football.

“This situation is heartbreaking and I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to Archer’s parents and family, his friends, and the entire Minnetonka High School community,” he wrote. “I know this situation is particularly devastating to those of you who knew Archer well.”

Amarosi was shot Friday morning at a home in Carver County. Authorities say a woman called for help, saying her son was threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to subdue Amarosi with a Taser and then shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

In his letter to students and parents, Erickson said that there will counselors and other staff available for students at the school’s counseling office on Monday morning.

“Students, please look out for each other and take care of yourself,” Erickson said. “It is important to share how you are feeling with a friend or caring adult.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.