MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO)— The spirit rock in front of Minnetonka High School is typically painted to celebrate things like homecoming.

On Saturday, it was painted to honor the life of Archer Amorosi, who was set to begin his junior year at Minnetonka High School in just a couple weeks.

Amorosi was a member of the football and lacrosse team at Minnetonka High School.

“He had just texted me last week to get together this week to get his helmet to kinda get going with football,” said Dave Nelson, the head football coach at Minnetonka High School. “I understood that he was dealing with some things. I know all the coaches at the high school, football staff, lacrosse staff, had worked hard with Archer and you feel inadequate at times.”

Archer was shot on Friday morning at a home in Carver County.

According to the Minnesota BCA, a woman called for help, saying her son was threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived on scene, they tried to subdue Amorosi with a taser and then fatally shot him.

It’s still unclear exactly what prompted those two Carver County Sheriff’s Deputies to fire their weapons.

On Monday morning, Minnetonka High School will have grief counselors and staff there for students to talk to if they need any help processing the loss of their classmate and teammate.