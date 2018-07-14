WELCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Three passengers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County on Saturday died at the scene, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a report of a crash on Goodhue County Road 18 in Welch Township at 11:45 a.m.

The two drivers in the crash were transported to local hospitals with injuries. One of the drivers was airlifted. The other three passengers in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the passengers have not been released, pending family member notification.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are currently investigating the incident.

No additional information has been shared at this time.