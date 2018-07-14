Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Goodhue County, Local, Minnesota, Two Vehicle Crash, Welch Township

WELCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Three passengers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County on Saturday died at the scene, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a report of a crash on Goodhue County Road 18 in Welch Township at 11:45 a.m.

The two drivers in the crash were transported to local hospitals with injuries. One of the drivers was airlifted. The other three passengers in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the passengers have not been released, pending family member notification.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are currently investigating the incident.

No additional information has been shared at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.