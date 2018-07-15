  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rescue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
(credit: @the_tony_wyatt on Instagram)

SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say seven teenage boys were rescued from a small island of rocks at a Sioux Falls park.

Police say the boys swam out to the island in Falls Park early Saturday evening and were unable to return to shore because of the strong current created by a nearby low-head dam.

Rescue crews inflated a boat and brought the boys to shore in two groups.

Authorities say the boys were from out of state and did not know that swimming is prohibited in the river. Police released the boys to their parents.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.