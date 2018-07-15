  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Boating, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old swimmer suffered severe cuts on her leg Saturday when she tried to climb into a pontoon boat and was struck by a propeller.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Loon Lake near Vergas, which is about 60 miles east of Moorhead.

Claire Holland, of Moorhead, was on the pontoon boat with five other people when she jumped out of the watercraft and into the lake.

As she tried to re-enter the boat from the rear ladder, the boat’s propeller struck her left thigh, causing severe lacerations.

A helicopter brought Holland to a hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

Officials identified the boat’s operator as Grant Connelly, 19, of Moorhead.

