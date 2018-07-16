PLYMOUTH (WCCO) – Two suspects have been arrested following a recent string of vehicle and residential burglaries in Plymouth.

Jaleel Francis Wah, 20, of Plymouth, and Tiant Michael Pate, 19, of Spring Lake Park, were apprehended on Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Garland Lane.

A search of the area showed the suspects had walked on several residential decks, judging by footprints found in the dew-covered grass, and officers located an open door to a four-season porch nearby, which homeowners confirmed was not previously open.

Plymouth police conducted surveillance following theft reports from vehicles and residences, where they observed two males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and blue latex gloves. The suspects entered a vehicle parked near the intersection of Dunkirk Lane and 43rd Avenue North.

A short pursuit and the assistance of a New Hope Canine Unit resulted in the arrest.

A suspect also had a garage door opener that was stolen from a vehicle in his possession.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.