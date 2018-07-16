MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a group of boys are facing charges after breaking into a middle school and causing about $38,000 worth of damage.

The Cloquet Police Department says the burglary and vandalism happened late last month at Cloquet Middle School, leaving the building with broken windows, graffiti on the walls and spent fire extinguishers.

Officials say investigators were quickly able to round up suspects after a backpack with one of the suspects’ names was left in the building.

Police say five boys confessed to crimes and they will face charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property.