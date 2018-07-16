MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s already been approved by local and state authorities, but now it’s federally official as well.

The Minneapolis lake formerly named Calhoun is now Bde Maka Ska — the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake.”

In January, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced their decision to favor the change of name, after the push to change the lake’s name to its Dakota name worked its way down the long path of civic bodies.

The proposed name change did not progress without some measure of controversy. John Calhoun was a former vice president, senator and also a slavery supporter.

In June, the U.S. Board on Geographic names approved the change to Bde Maka Ska. That’s the federal body that is tasked with maintaining “uniform geographic name usage throughout the Federal Government.”

Signs around the lake have already been changed to reflect the Dakota name.