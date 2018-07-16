  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers in the southwest metro should expect detours this weekend as a nearly four-mile section of Interstate 494 will be closed for construction.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the interstate will close in both directions at 10 p.m. Friday, between Highway 100 and Highway 212.

The westbound lanes are slated to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers should expect a detour to take them north on Highway 100 and west on Highway 62.

The eastbound lanes should reopen Saturday evening. A detour will take drivers north on Highway 212 and east on Highway 62.

MnDOT says the closure is needed so crews can install beams as part of the new entrance ramp from East Bush Lake Road in Bloomington.

For more information on the project, click here.

