LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Grieving families in several central Minnesota communities are now feeling another sense of loss.

Earlier this month, dozens of vases were taken from head stones at cemeteries in Little Falls and Upsala in Morrison County.

WCCO’s John Lauritsen talked with one caretaker about why his cemetery has suddenly become a target.

“Easter morning our dad. Two days before Christmas was our mom,” visitor Mary Barnes said.

In 2016, Mary Barnes lost both of her parents. Since then, she’s been a frequent visitor to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

But this visit isn’t just about paying respect, it’s about making sure her parents’ graves are being respected.

“It is sad. To damage a grave. Isn’t there something else they can do? What if it was your family member? Barnes said.

So far, Mary and her family are lucky. Earlier this month, thieves made off with more than two dozen vases from grave sites around the cemetery.

“There were a total of 25 of these vases stolen and flowers were strewn all over the ground,” Caretaker Buddy Gau said.

Some were broken off, and the contents were thrown out. Others were easily unscrewed. But even though they came from different plots, all the vases had something in common.

“It’s like 85 percent copper. But the value of the vases when you buy them brand new, they are several hundred dollars,” Gau said.

Meaning about $5,000 worth of vases were taken. Buddy says most recycling companies won’t take copper urns or vases because they fear they were stolen. Still, it’s not the monetary value but the sentimental value he’s worried about.

“It upsets me someone would invade someone’s property like this. And just take things. It’s a sentimental thing so you can’t put a value on that,” Gau said.

This yard light hasn’t worked in years, but since this happened, it’s been replaced for better lighting. And Buddy is planning on putting in trail cameras around the cemetery in case the thieves come back.

Anyone with information about the thefts are urged to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.