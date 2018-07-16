MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Your next Minnesota driver’s license will have a new look.

State officials unveiled the new driver’s license and state ID designs Monday afternoon.

New driver’s license and state ID design unveiled; new look includes vertical and horizontal ID designs as well as more security features. https://t.co/5XgwPCs5xs pic.twitter.com/eTBpFNsZhB — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) July 16, 2018

The revamped looks will include vertical and horizontal designs and state of Minnesota branding. It’s the first license design update since 2004.

You will not need to get a new license until your current one expires or you move or change your name.

Dawn Olson, DPS' Driver and Vehicle Services director, says current and new driver's license/ID design will be in circulation next 4 years; new design meets national standards. pic.twitter.com/t5ur2geHPQ — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) July 16, 2018

The newly-designed drivers’ licenses will not be REAL ID’s. You can start applying for a REAL ID-compliant card in October.

However, you can still use your regular driver’s license to get on airplanes until Oct. 1, 2020.

The new look will be issued beginning Aug. 6.