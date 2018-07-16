SPRING PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Orono Police are investigating after a urine test indicated that a female was drugged at Lord Fletcher’s Restaurant in Spring Park.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old female filed a report saying she may have been drugged when she was at the restaurant on July 7. An over-the-counter urine test showed a positive result for benzodiazepines, a class of psychoactive drugs commonly used to treat anxiety.

The female recounted the incident, saying she “blacked out” and could not remember a few hours of the evening. A similar complaint was also filed by an anonymous caller two weeks before the July 7 report.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.