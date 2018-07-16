  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benzodiazepines, Lord Fletcher's Restaurant, Orono, Spring Park
(Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)(Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

SPRING PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Orono Police are investigating after a urine test indicated that a female was drugged at Lord Fletcher’s Restaurant in Spring Park.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old female filed a report saying she may have been drugged when she was at the restaurant on July 7. An over-the-counter urine test showed a positive result for benzodiazepines, a class of psychoactive drugs commonly used to treat anxiety.

The female recounted the incident, saying she “blacked out” and could not remember a few hours of the evening. A similar complaint was also filed by an anonymous caller two weeks before the July 7 report.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.