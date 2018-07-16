MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul city council candidate has been arrested after allegedly posting a topless picture of his wife to his campaign website, according to police.

On Monday, St. Paul police said David Martinez was arrested by officers at around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 80 block of East Seventh Place in St. Paul. Police say he was arrested without incident for felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Police say that on Saturday, they received a report that Martinez posted the topless photograph of his wife on the blog section of his campaign website.

Below it was a link to the restraining order from her against him.

Related: Police Begin St. Paul City Council Candidate Investigation

In the restraining order, she alleges that on July 4 Martinez put his hands around her neck and threw her into a shelving unit.

The next day at George Latimer Central Library in downtown St. Paul, Martinez got in an altercation with staff and had to be removed by police. Library administrators banned him for a month.

On July 5, he was kicked out of Target Field. A cellphone video, which Martinez shared on his blog, shows him refusing to leave before security staff forcibly remove him.

Police say the site was taken down on Sunday. Investigators are now working to determine whether there are other images on the Internet and will work to have them removed if they are found.

Martinez is now in Ramsey County Jail. The case remains open and active.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter asked him to remove himself from the race.