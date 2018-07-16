MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Plymouth man has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of his brother over a dispute about rent money.

Garrett Bruce Ittel, 25, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Jamison Ittel, 27.

The stabbing happened at an apartment building on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane in Plymouth. Their mother told investigators that both sons called her separately earlier in the evening to say that they had been fighting. She advised them both to go to their separate rooms for the night to defuse the tension.

Police arrived at the scene to find Garrett standing over Jamison on the steps outside the apartment building. Jamison was already dead. Garrett told police they had been drinking. He grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother twice while they were in the kitchen.

Police say it appeared that Garrett tried to clean up some of his brother’s blood before officers arrived.

On Monday, Garrett Ittel entered a plea of guilty to second-degree manslaughter. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in exchange for that guilty plea, the more serious charge of second-degree murder will be dropped at the sentencing.

He faces a sentence of four years in prison.