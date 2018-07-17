  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Martinez, St. Paul
(credit: Ramsey County)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A City Council candidate in St. Paul, Minnesota, arrested after a topless photo of his estranged wife was posted on his campaign website says he’s the victim of a hacker.

David Martinez tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press he did not post the photo of his wife on the website, which also reported that she had obtained a restraining order against him. Martinez says his website was hacked. Police arrested the 38-year-old candidate Monday on suspicion of violating Minnesota’s revenge porn law.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office has not made a charging decision. Martinez remains jailed Tuesday.

Martinez had already been banned from the city’s libraries following his July 5 arrest at a downtown location. He also banned from Target Field in Minneapolis for a year after a July 6 confrontation with security.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.