MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx will send three players to the WNBA All-Star Game in Minneapolis at the end of the month, the WNBA announced on Tuesday.

Officials said guard Seimone Augustus, center Sylvia Fowles and forward Maya Moore were selected to the All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday, July 28 at Target Center.

It’s the eighth All-Star appearance for Augustus, a franchise record. It’s the sixth appearance for Moore, and fifth for Fowles. It’s also the sixth time in franchise history the Lynx have had at least three players in the All-Star Game.

The Lynx are 8-4 when Augustus scores at least 10 points, and are 7-3 when she shoots 50 percent from the field or better.

Fowles is averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting a team-best 58.6 percent from the field. She’s also averaging a league-best 11.9 rebounds per game.

Moore leads the Lynx with 18 points per game, good for 10th in the WNBA. She’s also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.