MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after he went through a red light on his bicycle and was struck by two vehicles.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday on the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hennepin Avenue South.

Officers arrived on scene, shut down the intersection and rendered aid to multiple people who were injured.

Police say preliminary information has determined that a bicyclist traveling westbound on Franklin went into the intersection against a red light and was then struck by a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Hennepin. The bicyclist was then thrown from his bike and landed in the roadway.

The bicyclist was then struck by a car that was also traveling north on Hennepin.

The bicyclist, so far identified only as an adult male, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist and driver of the car stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed or impairment are not believed to be a factor in the incident.

A passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The incident is being investigated. The bicyclist’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office.