MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several fire departments responded morning Tuesday to battle a house fire in the north metro.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says residents in St. Michael reported the house fire on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue Northeast.

At least five agencies responded to knock down the flames.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The family’s dog was able to escape.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Officials say fire crews had to haul in water to fight the blaze, as there are no hydrants in the area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The sheriff’s office says the home appears to be a total loss

