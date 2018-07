MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Toby Keith is bringing his “Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV” to the 2018 Wayzata Beach Bash, part of James J. Hill Days

The concert will take place Sept. 8.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy Tour XXV,” is based on Keith’s debut single and first number-one hit 25 years ago.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.