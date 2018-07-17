MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Nothing says summer like a hot dog fresh off the grill.

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, but a local hot dog joint was celebrating early on Tuesday.

St. Paul and Minneapolis police and firefighters went head-to-head in the annual “Wiener Take All” contest.

Chris and Rob’s Chicago’s Taste Authority hosts the competition every year.

Tony Olson, of the Minneapolis Police Department, ate seven Chicago dogs.

The four-time defending champion was asked about his secret.

“No secret,” he said. “I eat like this anyway. I’m a fast eater, emotional. That’s my secret I guess.”

His prize, other than pride, is that Chris and Rob’s will donate $1,125 to Make-A-Wish Minnesota, his charity of choice.

You can get in on the action, too.

Chris and Rob’s are selling Chicago-style dogs for just five cents with a purchase of large fry and a fountain drink until 9 p.m. Tuesday.