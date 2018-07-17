Filed Under:Chris & Rob's Chicago's Taste Authority, Hot Dog, Make-A-Wish Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Nothing says summer like a hot dog fresh off the grill.

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, but a local hot dog joint was celebrating early on Tuesday.

St. Paul and Minneapolis police and firefighters went head-to-head in the annual “Wiener Take All” contest.

Chris and Rob’s Chicago’s Taste Authority hosts the competition every year.

hot dog contest Minneapolis Cop Wins Wiener Take All Contest, $1, 125 For Charity

(credit: CBS)

Tony Olson, of the Minneapolis Police Department, ate seven Chicago dogs.

The four-time defending champion was asked about his secret.

“No secret,” he said. “I eat like this anyway. I’m a fast eater, emotional. That’s my secret I guess.”

His prize, other than pride, is that Chris and Rob’s will donate $1,125 to Make-A-Wish Minnesota, his charity of choice.

You can get in on the action, too.

Chris and Rob’s are selling Chicago-style dogs for just five cents with a purchase of large fry and a fountain drink until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.