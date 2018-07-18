MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pet-centric event in the Twin Cities has been canceled after they received pressure from California’s annual Coachella.

“Due to multiple unforeseen circumstances, including a cease and desist letter from Coachella, Secondhand Hounds has decided to postpone our Music Festival,” Secondhand Hounds said in a Facebook post to the organization’s event page. “Thank you so much for understanding and I am so sorry for the short notice!”

The group said their priority was always the animals and they wanted to have time to create a new fundraiser that will benefit their rescues.

Secondhand Hounds noted that they have plans for a 2019 music festival “that will be a big win for people and animals alike.”

Odds seem reasonable that event won’t be called “Pooch-ella.”