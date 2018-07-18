  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Crocs)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mention the word “Crocs” and you’re going to get some strong opinions, on either side of the fence.

For as many people as there are who love the comfort they provide, others think they’re too aesthetically displeasing to be tolerated.

Now, some new high-heeled Crocs are burning up the internet. The Cyprus V Heel was listing on Amazon for $45.

They boast a two-inch heel and “an elegant strap design with a little more top-of-foot coverage.”

The shoes are so popular that some styles are even sold out, and are going on the aftermarket for significantly more than original prices.

All of which is to ask the question: Would you wear them? Or be seen walking next to someone wearing them?

