MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis polices say the victim in a beating attack has passed away months after the incident, and now the charge for the suspect has been upgraded.

On the late evening of Nov. 27, 2017, police officers responded to an assault call on 6 North 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a victim covered in blood and unconscious.

Police say surveillance footage showed a suspect beating a victim, including stomping the victim’s head, and robbing the victim of his wallet.

Following the assault, the victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Terry Williams, was arrested the next day at the Downtown Library in Minneapolis.

When he was arrested, Williams allegedly told police “Yeah bro, I did it bro, ain’t nothing to talk about”. He allegedly said that he knew they were there to talk about the “murder” and that he had murdered others, but this was the first time he was caught.

While on his way to jail, police said he spontaneously said that the victim assaulted him earlier, so he hit him back as revenge.

The victim remained at the hospital until he died on June 27 of complications from blunt force head injury. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner identified him as 24-year-old Lance Grant of Brooklyn Park.

On Wednesday, police announced that the attempted murder charge filed against Williams has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Williams remains in custody.