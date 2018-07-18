  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Interstate 169, KEYC, North Mankato, Pigs
(credit: KEYC)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pigs were set loose on Highway 169 in North Mankato after a semi lost control and crashed Wednesday morning.

KEYC reports that a semi hauling a truckload of pigs veered off the off ramp that connects Interstate 14 with Highway 169 south. The semi then crashed into the ditch.


full spacer Report: Pigs On The Loose After Semi Crashes In North Mankato
A dozen or pigs were able to escape the trailer and then began wandering around the interchange.

Traffic on southbound Highway 169 was halted due to the pigs and law enforcement is now attempting to corral the animals while tending to the accident scene.


full spacer Report: Pigs On The Loose After Semi Crashes In North Mankato
The story is developing, so check back for more.

