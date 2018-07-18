MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A corrections officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate Wednesday afternoon at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say Officer Joseph Gomm was attacked at about 1:30 p.m. in an industrial building. The assailant is said to be an inmate serving time for homicide.

Gomm was rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

DOC officials say Gomm, who worked at Stillwater prison for 16 years, “gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota.”

There have been numerous attacks on officers at Minnesota prisons this year, including Stillwater. When WCCO-TV last looked at attacks at Stillwater in late March, offenders had attacked 17 officers.

Stillwater is the state’s largest close-security prison for male felons. There are approximately 1,600 inmates there.

The name of the inmate has not been released.