MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a man who died Monday night after running a red light on his bicycle and being hit by two vehicles.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hennepin Avenue South. An investigation shows the bicyclist was heading westbound on Franklin Avenue and went into the intersection against a red light before being hit by a motorcycle heading northbound on Hennepin.

The bicyclist was thrown from his bike, and landed on the road. He was then hit by another car also heading northbound on Hennepin Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died early Tuesday morning. He was identified as 32-year-old Dana Leonard Michael Schwan. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says he died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist and driver of the car stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed or impairment are not believed to be a factor in the incident.