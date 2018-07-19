MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dive crews recovered the body of a 75-year-old man from a northwestern Wisconsin lake after a boat was found Wednesday night circling the water.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says crews recovered the man’s body around 10:20 a.m. Thursday from Chief Lake, near Pat’s Landing on the Chippewa Flowage.

Officials have yet to release the man’s name, saying only that he was from Elk Grove, Wisconsin.

The search for the man began around 9 p.m. Wednesday, when an unoccupied boat was seen circling an area of the lake.

The 911 caller believed the pilot had fallen out of the boat. Later, investigators learned that the 75-year-old man had left shore on the boat.

Search crews attempted to find the man Wednesday night. After three hours of searching, the effort was halted until Thursday morning.

Crews found the man in 29 feet of water.

The man’s death remains under investigation.