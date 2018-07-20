  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Goin' To The Lake, St. Croix Falls, St. Croix River Valley, Taylors Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the middle of July and that means were continuing our summer installment of Goin’ to the Lake!

In Week 2, we sent Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman to explore Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to take in the summer beauty of the St. Croix River Valley. Jason and Matt did some kayaking on the St. Croix River and checked out the animal farm at Fawn-Doe-Rosa among many outdoor activities.

Next week, Esme Murphy and Pat Kessler head are headed to Alexandria!

