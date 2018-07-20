  • WCCO 4On Air

By Bill Hudson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new transit option for downtown pedestrians looks like it’s here to stay.

Electric rental scooters have been popping up on city streets all across the country. Often times, without proper licensing.

In fact, they’re banned in cities like Denver, San Francisco and Milwaukee until they get proper approval. WCCO’s Bill Hudson was at the Minneapolis City Council meeting Friday morning, where members regained some regulatory control.

This is the latest addition to public ride sharing on city streets — electric scooters. But the technology got ahead of city regulators, and began showing up without permits.

That’s why Minneapolis council members Friday morning passed an ordinance which lays out operating ground rules for these low powered vehicles. The next step will be to enter into licensing agreements with a vendor.

Ordinance author council member Kevin Reich says the city wants to embrace this new mode, but with sensible controls.

“Minneapolis fully embraces this mode, proved itself effective, especially between a bus and where you do your errand. We invite that, but make sure all users in Minneapolis,” Reich said.

Meantime, St. Paul is dealing with the same issue — but is demanding all Bird Scooters be removed by midnight. That company began placing them around the city without a permit.

The council will adopt a pilot program for the scooter sharing operation at the Aug. 1 meeting.

The company issued a statement saying, “We are working closely with the city on their permitting process so that Bird is a reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation option.”

