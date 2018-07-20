  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mayor of Minneapolis says body camera video of a fatal police shooting of a black man will be released by the end of July.

Mayor Jacob Frey made the announcement Friday, as community members have continued to call for release of footage from the June 23 shooting of Thurman Blevins.

Authorities have said two Minneapolis officers fired their guns after chasing Blevins into an alley. They said a gun was recovered at the scene, but some community members have disputed that Blevins was armed.

Frey said earlier that he would release the footage once key witness interviews were completed and Blevins’ family was consulted. He said Friday that he can now say with confidence that the video will be released before month’s end.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly have been on leave since the shooting.

