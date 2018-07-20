MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Between Hamilton, Taylor Swift and the International Champions Cup, the Twin Cities will play host to a busy summer and fall events lineup. Tickets for big-time events are typically expensive or not easy to find, especially when it comes to Hamilton.

Hennepin Theatre Trust tried something new this year by offering verified fans the green light to buying tickets on Ticketmaster, at face value, before opening sales to the general public.

Spokesperson Dale Stark said the presale went well overall, but the available tickets did sell out quickly and are no longer available — at least not yet.

Stark suggested people keep checking back, since availability tends to fluctuate. He said buying through Ticketmaster is the only way to guarantee the ticket purchased is, in fact, a legitimate ticket.

Some other popular options include StubHub and Gametime websites. Both offered Hamilton tickets before the presale went live.

“When you see ticket prices initially before they go on sale to the public, in 500, 600, $700, that’s a really good indicator to stop and (say), ‘OK, where am I buying these tickets?'” Stark said.

In general, buying from a reseller means customers are on their own if something goes wrong with that sale. Both StubHub and Gametime provide guaranteed comparable tickets or, if none are available, it will refund the purchase price of the ticket.

Prices on reseller websites vary significantly above or below face value, depending on the type of event.

For example, Minnesota United FC hosts Los Angeles FC Sunday, July 22. Tickets usually start at $23. Gametime has comparable seats on sale for $18.

On Saturday July, 21, Luke Bryan will play at Target Field. Ticketmaster has seats starting at $45, Gametime has them for $50, and StubHub starts at $57.

Hamilton varies the most. Most Hamilton tickets cost between $79-$199 at face value. Right now, StubHub has them starting at $217 for opening night in August, and Gametime’s cheapest tickets cost $349 for the same night.