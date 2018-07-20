MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s lots of construction this weekend, and it includes two major closures in the south Twin Cities metro.

The first is right near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Highway 62 will close in both directions at 10 p.m. Friday between Highway 5 and Interstate 35W. The detour swings drivers south on I-494 to I-35W in Bloomington.

The other closure is along I-494. The freeway has a complete shutdown between Highway 100 and Highway 212. It starts at 10 p.m. Friday.

The eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday afternoon. The westbound won’t re-open until Monday night.