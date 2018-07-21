  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Bucket List, County Fairs, Minnesota, Montrose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When a Montrose couple set out to visit every fair in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties, they found it would take them years to realize their goal.

Liz and Jerry Paetow began the quest 11 years ago to visit every county fair in the state. There are 90 fairs.

In the coming weeks, the couple will knock off the five remaining fairs, completing their bucket list with a visit the southwest St. Louis County fair in Floodwood the last weekend in August.

To mark their progress, Liz and Jerry collect premium booklets at each fair and place pins on a map to track where they have been.

Several of the 87 counties in Minnesota are so large that they have two separate fairs.

