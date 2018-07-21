MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in south Minneapolis, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South, near Diamond Lake in the Page neighborhood, after several people called 911 at about 2:40 a.m. to report the sound of gunfire. Officers found a man dead inside a car when they arrived.

Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder said there is evidence to show he was shot.

“Officers and investigators have canvased the scene, speaking with a number of people who may have heard or seen something,” Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released.