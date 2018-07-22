MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect is in custody and a woman has been found safe after a report of an abduction in northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a report of an abducted adult female in rural Fergus Falls. A woman, identified as Amber Rose Simonson, was taken from a residence Sunday afternoon.

An extensive search for Simonson and the suspect began, and authorities say they were found Sunday night. Simonson was safe, and the suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.