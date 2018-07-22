MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will start training camp in Eagan this week with heavy hearts.

Team officials announced that offensive line coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly Sunday morning. He was 56 years old. He joined the Vikings coaching staff in 2016.

Vikings rookies are scheduled to report to Eagan for training camp on Wednesday, with practices starting Thursday. Vikings veterans are reporting on Friday.

Several players took to social media on Sunday to offer their condolences to Sparano’s family and express their sadness over his death.

Really tough to see this, so much respect for this guy, great coach and great person! You will be missed by so many, thoughts and prayers to your family! RIP Coach https://t.co/cTFqtglDcD — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Sparano, his family and everyone in the @Vikings organization.. life’s precious and we just never know when it’s our time.. RIP Coach.. https://t.co/vOzlSoUTlq — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) July 22, 2018

Rip coach Tony 🙏🏾 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 22, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about Coach Sparano passing. Praying for his family through this tough time. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the sparano family. I am truly heartbroken. We lost a great man to early. https://t.co/MXt26ZTZsx — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 22, 2018