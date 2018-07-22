  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Thielen, Everson Griffen, Kirk Cousins, Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs, Tony Sparano

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will start training camp in Eagan this week with heavy hearts.

Team officials announced that offensive line coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly Sunday morning. He was 56 years old. He joined the Vikings coaching staff in 2016.

Vikings rookies are scheduled to report to Eagan for training camp on Wednesday, with practices starting Thursday. Vikings veterans are reporting on Friday.

Several players took to social media on Sunday to offer their condolences to Sparano’s family and express their sadness over his death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.