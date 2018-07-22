Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will start training camp in Eagan this week with heavy hearts.
Team officials announced that offensive line coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly Sunday morning. He was 56 years old. He joined the Vikings coaching staff in 2016.
Vikings rookies are scheduled to report to Eagan for training camp on Wednesday, with practices starting Thursday. Vikings veterans are reporting on Friday.
Several players took to social media on Sunday to offer their condolences to Sparano’s family and express their sadness over his death.