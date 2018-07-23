Filed Under:Bird Island, Jason Serbus, stanley cup, Washington Capitals

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — For the 1,000 people living in the small city of Bird Island, Monday was a big day.

“We’re celebrating the Stanley Cup victory for my son, Jason. We’re also building community,” Val Serbus said.

That’s the proud mom of Bird Island native and Washington Capitals Head Athletic Trainer, Jason Serbus. After his team won the NHL Stanley Cup Championship, he, like all of the players and coaches got a day with the cup.

And pretty much everyone in Jason’s hometown of Bird Island showed up to take a photo with the Stanley Cup. They also had a chance to make a donation to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation. It’s an organization raising money to help children pay medical expenses.

Bird Island is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities.

