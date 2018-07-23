  • WCCO 4On Air

Fatal Shooting, Shooting, South Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man found dead in south Minneapolis over the weekend.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 27-year-old Demontez Whitner, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

Police say officers found Whitner dead early Saturday morning in a car in front of a home on the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South, just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Whitner’s death remains under investigation.

