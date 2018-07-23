  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead and a juvenile was sexually assaulted in St. Paul Monday morning.

St. Paul police were called to a townhome on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane just before 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. While inside the residence, authorities learned a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted. She was taken to a hospital for an examination.

Authorities located the suspect in both cases in downtown St. Paul at about noon Monday, and he was arrested without incident. He is identified as Ivan Dan Walker of East St. Louis, Ill. Authorities say he is in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. He’s also a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

The woman’s death remains under investigation.

