MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a woman was hurt Sunday night after a truck struck several cattle on a county road.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a GMC Yukon hit at least three cattle around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 5, just south of County Road 27.

The truck sustained severe damage, and was unable to operate after the crash.

The truck’s driver, a 51-year-old man from Pharr, Texas, was unharmed, as were the three children in the truck.

The man’s wife, who was a passenger, suffered minor injuries. Crews treated her at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation.