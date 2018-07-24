Filed Under:Dakota County, Drowning Victim, River Search, Vermillion River
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Dakota County say they were searching for a drowning victim overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said the search is happening on the Vermillion River in the southern part of the county.

WCCO crews checked out the scene near the Highway 68 Bridge, but search crews were no longer there.

It’s unclear if authorities found the victim’s body, or suspended the search.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

