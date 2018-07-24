Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Bob Lessard provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Bob Lessard, Republican candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

No. Minnesota cities should follow Federal Immigration laws.

There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?

Anytime there is a deliberate action by pharmaceutical companies to entice the over prescription of opioids that violate state law, as Attorney General I will pursue prosecution. However, having said that I have talked to the medical community who tell me there are cases in which these drugs serve their purpose where they are needed. We have to be careful when looking at such lawsuits you do not harm the innocent that may need them, or the medical profession who legitimately prescribes them. I know personally what I am talking about.

Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?

I do not support the death penalty.

Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?

Yes. I do believe there are incarcerated persons that should not be in jail or prison for minor drug violations. I believe in probation for persons who are convicted their first offense for a minor drug violation. Repeat offenders are a different story and may need to do some jail time. It needs to be looked at one a case by case basis. But, if it is deems by professionals that these persons are not a threat to society, probation is a better avenue.

