Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video Dan Feehan provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Dan Feehan, DFL candidate for the 1st District:

Candidate did not supply answers to written questionnaire.