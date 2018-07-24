Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Doug Wardlow provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Doug Wardlow, Republican candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

No. I oppose sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants from the law.

There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?



If there is evidence that pharmaceutical company has violated Minnesota law, then I will pursue legal action against it. However, dealing with the opioid crisis will take more than lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. As Attorney General, I will collaborate with state and local law enforcement as well as our county attorneys to combat opioid pushers and develop a comprehensive strategy to reduce opioid abuse.

Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?



Minnesota does not have a death penalty. As Attorney General, it is my duty to enforce the laws as they are written and safeguard the people’s constitutional rights.

Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?



Whether to release non-violent offenders currently serving prison terms is a policy determination for the legislature.