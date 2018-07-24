  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gophers, U.S. Bank Stadium, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will play Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of this season’s NCAA Final Four.

The Gophers on Tuesday announced the first basketball game at the gigantic football stadium, which opened in 2016 for the Minnesota Vikings and hosted the Super Bowl less than six months ago.

The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic will include four contests over two days. St. Thomas meets Wisconsin-River Falls in a Division III game on Nov. 30. Then, on Dec. 1, North Dakota State faces Drake and South Dakota State plays Northern Iowa in a pair of matchups between Summit League and Missouri Valley conference teams.

Minnesota and Oklahoma State will also play in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019. The Cowboys beat the Gophers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2015.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.