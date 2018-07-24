ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Governor Mark Dayton is calling for state law enforcement agencies to improve their handling of sexual assault investigations.

Women across the state are speaking out after a Star Tribune investigation that looked into 1,000 cases of reported rapes in Minnesota. It found 75 percent of those cases were never forwarded to a prosecutor.

Strong words from Gov. Dayton Tuesday afternoon. He called findings in the Star Tribune’s investigation terribly shocking. He followed that with a direct shot at the executive director of the state board in charge of police training and protocols.

In the report, Nate Gove, the executive director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, said he would need legislative direction in order to create a statewide set of standards for investigating sexual assaults.

He added that police don’t have enough resources to investigate every case. Gov. Dayton says he doesn’t buy all that. He says the board could at least look at how other states set standards for investigating these crimes – then make training available on a voluntary basis.

“For an executive director of a board who’s responsible full-time for managing his activities showed level of callous indifference is really appalling,” Dayton said.

Gov. Dayton says he’s writing a letter to the board, saying they need to aggressively explore more options in how sex assault cases are handled. He added that director Gove might not be the man for the job, based what he learned in the investigation.