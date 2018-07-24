Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Harry Welty provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Replies from Harry Welty, Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 8th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

Yes.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

No. It’s a frivolous and ineffective waste of money.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

For those who have been here since before Donald Trump’s election they should be given a path to citizenship much as they were given when Ronald Reagan dealt with illegal immigration. America has spent of billions of dollars educating them and sending them back to their, in some cases, forgotten home countries is a colossal waste of American taxpayer dollars. Oh yeah, is also heartless.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

Not as long as Donald Trump is president.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

I have been confident that the world’s scientific community had it right all along. The Republican war on science is calamitous. Yes. The US should sign the treaty.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

You’re damn right it will.