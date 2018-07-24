Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Jennifer Zielinski provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Jennifer Zielinski, Republican candidate for the 5th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?



Yes I support low level drug offenders serving less time or finding other means of serving for their crime (community service, work programs). I want to keep higher level offenders (drug kingpins) in prison away from society

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

Congress should make sure our Border Patrol and ICE have the means to keep our border safe. If that includes a wall then yes, we should build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to stop people from crossing.



Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?



If the child has been in the U.S. for some time and has worked, has contributed to society, then yes we should look at giving a path to citizenship. If the child is still under age or has committed criminal acts, the child should be deported with parents.



Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?



I think it will in time. I don’t think North Korea can sustain their nuclear program.



Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?



I believe in climate has the ability to change as it has done since the earth was formed, but the U.S. should not rejoin Paris climate accords.



Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

It may hurt Minnesota producers for a time but I believe the market will even out soon.

